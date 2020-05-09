Dear Jan and family,



I am so sorry for your loss, and may God give you the strength to move toward peace. Growing up with two great sisters but no brother, I saw Paul as a surrogate older brother who I looked up to and could follow in many ways. For four years, we worked together at the American Legion GC where he taught me how to play golf and counseled me that I would find it difficult to find playing partners if I continued to throw my putter into the trees. We were on the golf teams together at HCHS and Calvin where we were proud to have two Tuls names on the roster. We played basketball together, where I learned again from his superior skill. Memories now are like waves washing over me, wonderful memories. At my dad's funeral just seven years ago, we reminisced, and just one word or phrase from our experiences in the past would send us into spasms of laughter. As others have said, Paul was a good man. He loved his family, his God, his friends. He was a man of serious purpose, but a man who loved to laugh. He worked hard, he played hard. God speed, Paul. I'll never forget.

Dave Tuls

