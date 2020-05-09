Paul Tuls
1943 - 2020
Paul H. Tuls, 76, of Holland, passed away suddenly Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Paul was born in Holland on December 20, 1943, to Vern and Sue (Por) Tuls. Paul graduated from Holland Christian High School and Calvin College. He became the first golf pro at West Ottawa Golf Course in the 1960's and he has continued to be an ever-present figure at West Ottawa. Paul was an owner of Holland Insulating, and he retired in the late 1990's after a thirty plus year career.

Paul married Jan Stoel on June 30, 1965, and they raised their three children in Holland. They are members of Calvary Christian Reformed Church where Paul served in many ways. Paul was preceded in death by his grandson Joshua Tuls in 2002, and his daughter and son-in-law Julie and Rob Dirkse in 2002.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jan, their children: Carrie and Dave Durkee of Ada, Doug and Kacey Tuls of Mount Pleasant, PA; grandchildren: Brad and Lisa Dirkse, Steve and Jamie Dirkse, David Durkee, Maya Tuls, Silas Tuls, Seth Tuls, Nora Tuls; great-grandchildren: Jenna Dirkse, Addison Dirkse, Juliannah Dirkse, Bentley Dirkse; siblings: Carol and Vern Wedeven, Mary and Jack Westrate, Tom and Donna Tuls, Sue and Ray Schrotenboer; in-laws: Kitty and Richard Winkelaar, Chris and Tony Walbrun, Karen Bouwens, Joan Kruse, Michael and Shannon Stoel, Jackie and Larry Slagh, and many extended family and friends.

A family graveside service will be held in Lakewood Cemetery with Rev. J.D. Punch officiating. A public memorial service will be held later at Calvary CRC. Memorial contributions may be made to Light to the Prisons Ministries, P.O. Box 1234, Gwinn MI 49841, or Samaritan's Purse.

Arrangements by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th Street, Holland.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Calvary CRC
Graveside service
Lakewood Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Dear Jan and family,

I am so sorry for your loss, and may God give you the strength to move toward peace. Growing up with two great sisters but no brother, I saw Paul as a surrogate older brother who I looked up to and could follow in many ways. For four years, we worked together at the American Legion GC where he taught me how to play golf and counseled me that I would find it difficult to find playing partners if I continued to throw my putter into the trees. We were on the golf teams together at HCHS and Calvin where we were proud to have two Tuls names on the roster. We played basketball together, where I learned again from his superior skill. Memories now are like waves washing over me, wonderful memories. At my dad's funeral just seven years ago, we reminisced, and just one word or phrase from our experiences in the past would send us into spasms of laughter. As others have said, Paul was a good man. He loved his family, his God, his friends. He was a man of serious purpose, but a man who loved to laugh. He worked hard, he played hard. God speed, Paul. I'll never forget.
Dave Tuls
Family
May 9, 2020
Paul was a good friend to my father (Mike Marsh) and uncle (Elliot Hanson), they both loved Paul. He was such a good guy, this world is going to miss him. My condolences to the entire family.
Andy Marsh
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
Dear Jan and family, I just heard the news that Paul entered heaven and the presence of Jesus. I'm so sorry for your loss, sending love, hugs and prayers. In the midst of great loss and grief, I'm so thankful for eternity with Jesus and heavenly reunions one day. God bless you and your family, I trust I'll see you next time I'm in Holland.
Crystal Dwyer
Family
May 8, 2020
Paul touched so very many lives is such a positive way. Of all the men I have known, Paul was the best-of-the-best. He was a God-Fearing man who Walked-the-Talk. Our hearts and prayers go out to all who grieve, especially to Jan, the children and the grandchildren. While I am certain that He knows, I told Him anyway: Lord, you've not just taken a good one, but have taken a great one.
Bill & Mary Kircher
Friend
May 8, 2020
an we are saddened by the passing of Paul, he was kind, caring, giving, truly a man of God and an inspiration to all who knew him, Ron and I send our love and prayers to you and your family.
Ron
Friend
May 8, 2020
Dear Jan and family,
I met Paul at HCHS. He was in the same class as my twin sisters. Years went by and I became reacquainted with him at Calvary CRC. I lost my husband ten years ago and that is when I really saw him often. I started going to McDonald's early for coffee and he would also come in for coffee. We would chat for a few minutes. He reminded me so much of my husband. He was kind, compassionate, caring and loving. He helped me get through a rough time in my life. I am so sorry for your loss. He was an amazing man. He will be missed.
Mary Elling, Friend, Holland, MI May 8, 2020
Mary Elling
May 8, 2020
Sorry to hear of Pauls passing. He was always so sweet to my mother-in-law Millly Sloothaak who lived next door to him. He always kept his eye out for her if she needed anything. Good Man.
Virginia & Randy Sloothaak
Friend
May 8, 2020
I was deeply saddened to learn of Paul's passing. I played golf with his team at Diamond Springs Golf Course for many years. He was undoubtedly the best golfer in our league. He was such a fine gentleman who was friendly with everyone. He was a very humble champion who will be missed by all who knew him.
Hans Gebben
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
So very sorry to hear this news. Thinking of you all during this time. I Pray you feel God's arms wrapped around you all. I'm so grateful in knowing he's in heaven with his children Rob and Juls
Lana Kardux
Family Friend
May 8, 2020
Dear Jan and family. Words cannot describe what Paul met to me. I got to know Paul over 25 years ago through hunting in the U.P. The first thing that stood out was what a Christian man he was. Paul walked his talk. Paul had a special place in his heart for the down and out. Heavens gain is our loss. Your family will be in my prayers for strength during this very difficult time.
Steve Kraai
Friend
May 8, 2020
Oh, dear friends, I'm so sorry. I remember many a childhood day riding in the backseat of the family car with Carrie and Julie, with Mr. Tuls softly singing "Let It Be" and laughing to "A Boy Named Sue". A kind gentle-man. Much love to you all, from my family to yours.
Elizabeth (Bos) Crowe
Friend
May 8, 2020
Dear Jan, Carrie and Dave, Doug and Kacey and Family,
We can't imagine the loss that you all are feeling at this time. Paul was such a shining light in this world we live in. He always made us feel like we were his best friends and few people can do that. His love for Christ and family showed thru all he did. Our shared family loved him beyond words and we know that by the way he impacted their lives. You will be sorely missed by all of us but we know where you are and that we will see you again. Say hello to our family that has went ahead of us Paul! We know you are celebrating with them all!!
Dave and Linda Hays
Family
May 8, 2020
So very sorry to read of Paul's death. Jan, Carol and Vern, and the rest of his siblings, my deepest sympathy. My memory of Paul was as Carol's younger brother when I was at your big house on 16th street. Karen Michmerhuizen
Karen Michmerhuizen
Friend
May 8, 2020
What a wonderful story by Phil Tuls! Boy, thatbreally summed up Paul's compassionate nature. I will remember that beautiful smile of his and how kind and generous he was. When my mother died (his Aunt Wilma) he and Jan let me use their car without hesitation. Sympathy and love to Jan and everyone.
His cousin, Elsa in Seattle
Elsa
Family
May 8, 2020
Dear Jan and children, Carole & Vern, Mary & Jack, Tom & Donna, Sue and Ray: our hearts are broken for all of you with the sudden loss of Paul. He is much loved. That love is a strong bond that reaches to heaven and bridges this physical gap now present. Having grown up with Paul at church, school, various family gatherings, as well as periodic contacts over the years, I appreciated his loving nature, caring ways and strong faith in action. He will be greatly missed but has left us all with precious memories. Sincere sympathy and fervant prayers go out to all of you. We four Tuls cousins from HCHS class of '62 now have a hole in our quartet, but I am very thankful to God for the part Paul played in our lives with typical Tuls humor! He truly was that rare hole in one!
marcia Tuls Elgersma
Family
May 8, 2020
we are heartbroken to hear of this awful loss. You will remain in our prayers.
Bill and Kara Addis
Friend
May 8, 2020
Dear Jan and family,
Paul was a great guy. I got to know him at Calvin, when I roomed with Jan and knew they were meant to be as a couple. I'm so sorry for your loss. Even though we don't see each other often, you are a great friend and Paul was a real blessing. Our love, Les & Phyllis Kovalcik, Redlands, CA
Phyllis Kovlcik
Friend
May 8, 2020
Dear Jan & family,
We are so deeply saddened to hear about Paul's passing! Like everyone is mentioning he was such a good guy! Everyone who met him loved him! Such a kind, caring and helpful guy! He will be dearly missed! RIP dear friend, someday we will see you again! Thinking of you Jan & family with much love & prayers!
Love, Verl & Vicky Bleeker
Verl & Vicky Bleeker
Friend
May 8, 2020
Dear Jan and family, Our deepest sympathies. Paul was a great man and a wonderful Christian. He is in the loving arms of his Savior. We will pray for your family that God will grant you strength and solace during this difficult time.
Tom and Vanna Buursma
Family Friend
May 8, 2020
Dear Jan and family. What a great man of God Paul was. He was an example of Matthew 25:33-40, vs. 40 reads: Then the king will answer, 'I tell you the truth. Anything you did for any of my people here, you also did for me.'" Paul was an example of this. His smile at warm heartfelt conversations at church will be missed. His friendships he gave unconditionally to people like Robert were inspirational. Our thoughts and prayers go out you all. Our warmest sympathies, Dave & Mary Spaulding
Dave Spaulding
Friend
May 8, 2020
Dear Jan and cousins, One time when I was working for Paul at the Holland Insulating Company, I had a bad day. It was toward the end of the time I insulated and on that day, let's just say I had a hard time maintaining my enthusiasm for the job. I returned home from Kalamazoo with not too big of a dent in the # of bags of insulation I was supposed to have installed. Instead of bawling me out, Paul started throwing more bags in the van so that Roger Van Lente wouldn't know how much I didn't do that day. When I reminded Paul of that event many years later, he didn't even remember he had done it. I love and miss him. God Bless. Cousin Phil Tuls
Phil Tuls
Friend
May 7, 2020
Paul was such a good man. I met him when we played golf together out at Clearbrook. Paul helped me so much after the loss of my son. I always described Paul as the perfect gentleman. I feel so blessed that about a month ago I randomly went to West Ottawa to hit some range balls. I ran into Paul and we played a few holes together. Our conversation was so inspirational to me and will be forever grateful for that time. Our condolences go out to Jan and the family.
Dan & Laura Bradbury
Friend
May 7, 2020
Dear Jan and Family, we are so sorry to hear about Paul. He was such a wonderful man, Husband, Father, Grand father, and friend. Such a hard worker and always willing to help. His Faith was so strong we have no doubt he went from golf course immediately into Gods loving arms.
Barb and Joe Sruba
Friend
May 7, 2020
Dear Jan, Carol & Vern, Mary& Jack, Tom & Donna, Susie and Ray, you have my deepest sympathies ! My prayers for each of you for comfort and peace! Love you all, cousin Lynn Elders
lYNN Elders
Family
May 7, 2020
Paul was such a great guy. Kind, open, generous, caring, and fun. A golf pro, a nature enthusiast, and more: there was a purity about Paul. He reached out to me when my daughter died because he understood. Gosh, I do not think he had a mean bone in his body.
Susan Wray
Family
