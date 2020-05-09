Dear Jan and family,
I am so sorry for your loss, and may God give you the strength to move toward peace. Growing up with two great sisters but no brother, I saw Paul as a surrogate older brother who I looked up to and could follow in many ways. For four years, we worked together at the American Legion GC where he taught me how to play golf and counseled me that I would find it difficult to find playing partners if I continued to throw my putter into the trees. We were on the golf teams together at HCHS and Calvin where we were proud to have two Tuls names on the roster. We played basketball together, where I learned again from his superior skill. Memories now are like waves washing over me, wonderful memories. At my dad's funeral just seven years ago, we reminisced, and just one word or phrase from our experiences in the past would send us into spasms of laughter. As others have said, Paul was a good man. He loved his family, his God, his friends. He was a man of serious purpose, but a man who loved to laugh. He worked hard, he played hard. God speed, Paul. I'll never forget.
Paul H. Tuls, 76, of Holland, passed away suddenly Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Paul was born in Holland on December 20, 1943, to Vern and Sue (Por) Tuls. Paul graduated from Holland Christian High School and Calvin College. He became the first golf pro at West Ottawa Golf Course in the 1960's and he has continued to be an ever-present figure at West Ottawa. Paul was an owner of Holland Insulating, and he retired in the late 1990's after a thirty plus year career.
Paul married Jan Stoel on June 30, 1965, and they raised their three children in Holland. They are members of Calvary Christian Reformed Church where Paul served in many ways. Paul was preceded in death by his grandson Joshua Tuls in 2002, and his daughter and son-in-law Julie and Rob Dirkse in 2002.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jan, their children: Carrie and Dave Durkee of Ada, Doug and Kacey Tuls of Mount Pleasant, PA; grandchildren: Brad and Lisa Dirkse, Steve and Jamie Dirkse, David Durkee, Maya Tuls, Silas Tuls, Seth Tuls, Nora Tuls; great-grandchildren: Jenna Dirkse, Addison Dirkse, Juliannah Dirkse, Bentley Dirkse; siblings: Carol and Vern Wedeven, Mary and Jack Westrate, Tom and Donna Tuls, Sue and Ray Schrotenboer; in-laws: Kitty and Richard Winkelaar, Chris and Tony Walbrun, Karen Bouwens, Joan Kruse, Michael and Shannon Stoel, Jackie and Larry Slagh, and many extended family and friends.
A family graveside service will be held in Lakewood Cemetery with Rev. J.D. Punch officiating. A public memorial service will be held later at Calvary CRC. Memorial contributions may be made to Light to the Prisons Ministries, P.O. Box 1234, Gwinn MI 49841, or Samaritan's Purse.
Arrangements by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th Street, Holland.
www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 9, 2020.