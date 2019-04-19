|
Paul Roy Wassenaar passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019, at his home in La Jolla, California, after a battle with cancer. Paul was born on March 29, 1946, in Holland, Michigan, to Lester and Ruth Wassenaar. He attended Hope College and the University of Michigan, he received his law degree in 1969, and a masters in law at NYU; he proceeded to practice law in San Diego until his retirement in 2014. Paul was a passionate sailor. At a young age, he was drawn to the independence of the water on Lake Michigan and continued to sail after his move west. He was also an avid skier and was a frequent face on the mountain at Sun Valley in Ketchum, Idaho. When at home in La Jolla, he cycled with friends along the coast and met with his bible study group often. He will always be remembered for his big ideas and love of enthusiastic conversation. Paul is survived by his wife, Pamela Alford; his brother, Steve Wassenaar; his sister, Janice Maatman; his sons, Blake Wassenaar and Julian Wassenaar (Olivia Cowley Wassenaar) and Pamela's four children, Cameron Alford West, Nicholas Alford, Whitney Alford Malozzi, and Emily Alford Coyle. A memorial service for the family will take place on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in La Jolla, California. The family also welcomes friends to share memories of Paul by sending letters to [email protected]. In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to make a contribution to Hope College in Holland, Michigan.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2019