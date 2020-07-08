1/1
Paul Weidenhamer
1933 - 2020
On July 6, 2020, Paul J. Weidenhamer, loving husband of Martha Weidenhamer and loving father of Barbara Ann (Joseph) Bradley, Pauline Kristina (Peter) Cornils and Jessica Louise Weidenhamer, passed on at the age of 86.
Paul was born on December 28, 1933 in Holland, Michigan. He was a true Hollander. He graduated from Holland High School and went on to further his education at Davenport University and Aquinas College. Paul also faithfully and honorably served his country in the United States Navy for 5 years. He was a devout long time member of both St. Francis de Sales and Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Churches. He was employed by 7 Up/Brooks Products, Big Dutchman in Zeeland, as well as, Haworth as a designer and draftsman.
Paul was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish and sail. Paul particularly enjoyed fishing at his cabin in White Cloud, Michigan. He volunteered at the Macatawa Bay Yacht Club on the committee boat and loved every minute of it. As a Boy Scout he planted hundreds of trees at the Keppel Forrest and throughout his life he planted hundreds if not thousands more trees. Paul had a few collections. The most prevalent was decoy ducks. He enjoyed spending time at his cottage on Lake Michigan and you could find him walking the lakeshore daily.
Mr. Weidenhamer is also survived by his grandchildren, Paige Bradley, Kristen Bradley and Lauren Bradley. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul "Pat" and Gertrude Weidenhamer and a sister, Catherine A. BonDurant.
A graveside ceremony will be held on Saturday, July 11, at 1:00 pm, at Lakewood Cemetery on Lakewood Boulevard, west of 168th Avenue, Park Township, MI. Deacon Tom Eggelston presiding. The United States Navy Honor Guard and the V.F.W. Post 2144 will bestow military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to Arbor Day Foundation - 211 N. 12th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508. www.arborday.org
To sign an online register book or to leave a memory please visit, www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Professional service entrusted to the Northwood Chapel.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Lakewood Cemetery
