On Monday, July 8, 2019, Paul Erwin Wigger, of Holland, passed away at the age of 88. He was preceded in death by his sister May; brothers, Ken, Melvin, Everett, and Gorden; and two infant daughters. Paul is survived by his loving wife, Ruth; his two daughters, Wendy Wigger-Jornales and Amy Gnyp; step-children Jayne Ruffner and Doug Wolbert. He is also survived by 9 amazing grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and his brother, Beryl Wigger.
Paul touched the lives of many. He faithfully and honorably served his country through his military service in the Korean War from 1952 – 1954. His talented skills as a carpenter are reflected in the many businesses and homes he worked on over his career – many which remain today as a testament of his precision and passion. He was a member of Christ Memorial Church. He was a kind and gentle man, a loving father and grandfather to his children and grandchildren taking great pride in their accomplishments and lives. Paul's care for others shined through his volunteerism with Habitat for Humanity and His Harvest Stand. And, his deep love of animals – especially his dogs, was everlasting. Paul will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Visitation at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th Street, Saturday, July 13 from 11am to 1pm. A private service will occur with military honors for the family. Please consider a donation to Gilda's Club Grand Rapids or Harbor Humane Society. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 11, 2019