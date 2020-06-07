Pauline Brockington
1925 - 2020
Pauline "Pauly" Brockington, 94, of Saugatuck passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Pauly was born and raised in Columbus Ohio. She spent many enjoyable summers at Big Darby Creek in the Hocking Hills of Ohio.

Pauly graduated from The Ohio State University, where she met her husband Ned. She was a long time resident of Saugatuck, where she worked at Force's Gifts and Saugatuck Bank. She was very involved in the Saugatuck-Douglas Art Club, Garden Club, and Historical Society. Pauly was a storyteller, through both her writing and painting. She was an active part of a writers group that published "Meanderings" articles in the Commercial Record. She wrote hundreds of stories for her grandchildren about growing up in Ohio, and what it was like to be a child of the depression.

She was always happy when she had a cup of coffee, a good mystery book, and a schnauzer in her lap.

Preceded in death by husband Ned, son Joseph, and sisters Iris Roper and Shirley Kensinger. Survived by children, William (Suzanne) Brockington of Whitehall, Susan Brockington of Holland, daughter-in-law Catherine Brockington of Saugatuck, nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A private family burial took place in Riverside Cemetery, Saugatuck. A memorial gathering to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Pauly's name to Saugatuck-Douglas Art Club Scholarship, PO Box 176, Saugatuck, MI 49453.

Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com for further information.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
