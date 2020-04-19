|
Pauline Hains, 99, of Zeeland, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Pauline was born September 19, 1920, in Fremont, Michigan, to John and Gertrude (Derks) Oosting. She graduated from Fremont High School and later married Rev. John M. Hains on July 15, 1946. Pauline served faithfully alongside her husband John several congregations in the Reformed Church in America(RCA): First Reformed of Fremont, Trinity Reformed of Holland, Beverly Reformed in Wyoming, MI(twice), Bethel Reformed of Grand Rapids, Faith Reformed of Zeeland, Laketon Bethel Reformed in North Muskegon, and Fourth Reformed in Holland. Pauline and John were members of Faith Reformed Church of Zeeland in retirement. Rev. John M. Hains preceded Pauline in death in 2008.
She is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Mary Jo and Jim Huizenga of Zeeland, Carol and Gary Lohman of Zeeland, grandchildren: Ryan and Sarah Huizenga, Jennifer and Chad Overzet, Kyle and Amanda Huizenga, Stephanie and Jon Van Dam; ten great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Harriet Heneveld, and many extended family members.
A family graveside service will be held at Zeeland Cemetery with Rev. David Smits officiating. Memorials may be made to Benjamin's Hope, 15468 Riley Street, Holland MI 49424. Arrangements are by Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2020