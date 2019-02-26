|
Pauline (Polly) Schrotenboer, age 96, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 24, 2019.
Polly was born January 27, 1923 on a farm in Hillsdale County, Michigan to Ralph and Alice (Wilcox) Taylor, one of eleven children. She was a member of Graafschap Christian Reformed Church. She was a member of the Ladies' Aid Society at Graafschap CRC, as well as a former Sunday School teacher and Calvinette (GEMS) Counselor. She worked in the office at Rivulet Hurst Dairy for twenty-two years, and retired from Bareman's Dairy. After retirement, she volunteered at Holland Hospital in the gift shop. Her greatest joys were her faith and her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and having Sunday brunch at her house after church for whoever could come. She was also well known for her great cooking, especially lemon meringue pie, carrot cake, pea salad, and "Nana's chicken wings."
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Warren Ennis; second husband Donald H. Silliven; third husband, Justin Schrotenboer; son, Donald A. Silliven; brothers, Ronald Taylor, Carlton Taylor; sisters, Evelyn Masters, Carleen MacKenzie, Kathleen Rogers-Church, and Linda Nelson.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon and Junior Langejans of Holland; daughter-in-law, Sharon and Bob Reiley of California; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Paula and Steve Elenbaas (Haley & Alex, Lindsay & Brandon, Ben, Grace, Molly) of Byron Center, Conni and Paul Vande Bunte (Josh & Mariah, Shannon, Sam) of Holland, Sarah and Kelly VandenBerg (Morgan) of Holland, Justin Silliven of California; brother, Dean Taylor of North Adams; sisters, Dorothy Draper of North Adams, Beverly Jackson of Florida, Barbara Brewer of Litchfield; sisters-in-law, Betty Nyhoff of Holland, Nina Taylor of North Adams; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are at Noon on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Graafschap Christian Reformed Church, 5973 Church St. Holland, MI 49423, officiated by Rev. Stan Scripps. A time of visitation with the family will precede the service beginning at 10:30 am.
Memorial contributions may be given in Pauline's honor to Holland Christian Schools.
Burial to take place in Graafschap Cemetery.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019