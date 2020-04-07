|
Pauline Vander Kooy, age 85 of Holland, went to be with her Lord, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Pauline is survived by her sons: John and Cheryl Vander Kooy, Randy and Deb Vander Kooy, Doug and Brenda Vander Kooy; grandchildren: John (Katie) Vander Kooy, Jeff (Alyssa) Vander Kooy, Christy (David) Raak, Luke (Sarah) Vander Kooy, Sara (Paul) Engelsman, Rachel (Nick) Paquette, Justin (Kristine) Vander Kooy, Jenni (Matt) Peterson; 17 great grandchildren; brothers: Bill (Karen) Kannegieter, Ken (Carol) Kannegieter sister-in-law Faith (Tom) Germeraad as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Duane in 2018.
Pauline and her husband Duane were founding members of the Foundry Church in Zeeland. She was a loving wife and as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was an incredible example of her savior Jesus Christ.
Pauline worked at the Tulip Time office for 18 years and at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services for 10 years.
Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland or the Foundry NEXT. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2020