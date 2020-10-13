1/1
Pearl Barnett
Pearl Barnett, age 78 of Holland, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. She is in the House of the Lord with family and friends.
Pearl was preceded by her son Stanley Uildriks.
She is survived by her husband Dave; her children Scott (Barb) Uildriks, Shelley Uildriks, Matt (Amy) Barnett, and Lisa De Armond; her grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law Janet Van Dussen, Betty Kroeze, Ruth (Dick) Kalmbaugh, Arlene (Ken) Herweyer, Neil Barnett; brother Arie Lemmen; mother-in-law June Barnett; many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and a private burial will be in Lakewood Cemetery.
Per her family's request, there will be no visitation at this time.
A celebration of Pearl's life will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to a Hospice of your choice.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Barnett family.


Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
6163953630
