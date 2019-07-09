Home

Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Pearl Schippa Obituary
Pearl Schippa, age 93, of Holland passed away peacefully and went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald "Gary" Schippa in 2002 and her daughter and son-in-law Sue and Bob Kammeraad in 2014. She is survived by her children Shirley and Nick Hardie of Holland, Sally and Bob Poest of Holland, Gary and Barbara Schippa of Holland, Jim Schippa, Dan and Evelyn Schippa of Holland; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister Julia Woldering of Holland; brother Harvey and Beverly Nyland of Holland; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Private funeral services were held. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 9, 2019
