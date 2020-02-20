|
|
Pedro Castro, age 89 of Holland, passed away surrounded by his loving family on February 18, 2020. Pedro raised his family in their home on Washington Avenue in Holland for over 50 years. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales for over 65 years, practicing his Catholic faith his entire life. He was a generous man, helping many in his community. He served as an advocate and supporter of local immigrants, helping them secure jobs and start their new life in West Michigan. He worked as a supervisor at Holland Wire until retiring at 70 years old, putting in 47 years. He was a dedicated husband, father, and all around family man, and will be dearly missed. His beloved wife Refugia preceded him in death in 2015. He is survived by his children: Dahlia Castro, Rosemary Castro, Irene Vanderbie, Blanca and Alfredo Guiterrez, Pedro Castro Jr., Gregory and Karen Castro, Rudy and Veronica Castro, Jose Noe Castro, Joseph and Melissa Castro, Zenon Castro; 30 grandchildren; 64 great-grandchildren; cherished great-great-grandchildren; 2 brothers; 6 sisters; Many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5:00-8:00pm at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 9:00am at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2020