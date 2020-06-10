Peggy Mitchell
1947 - 2020
Peggy Jean Mitchell, age 73, of Hamilton, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Peggy attended Overisel Reformed Church and volunteered for Heart to Heart - Love, Inc. in Hamilton. Peggy was known for her kind and friendly ways throughout her life. She was a loving and supportive wife and mother. Peggy enjoyed reading and doing puzzles and sailing with Jim and their friends. She retired from many years working in retail.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 53 years, James Timothy Mitchell; children and grandchildren, Melissa and Ernest Marcurio (Gabriel and Joshua) of Arizona, Scott Mitchell of Ada; siblings, Steve and Barb Naber of Holland, Jane Naber of Holland, Mark and Sue Naber of Hudsonville; in-laws, Sandra and Irv Immink of Hamilton, Jill and Bruce LaMar of Hamilton; several nieces and nephews.
A family graveside service took place at Overisel Cemetery with Pastor Ken Kleinheksel officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to Heart to Heart – Love, Inc, 4621 135th Ave. Hamilton, MI 49419 or the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan, 1169 Oak Valley Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48108. The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
