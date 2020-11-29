Pete's family I am sorry for your loss. Pete and I worked together at the Fennville Police Dept from 1969 to 1976. I knew Pete for over 50 years. There was no better friend. I moved to Florida and ran into him and Trevah at Lowes where I was working. Than we reconnected after we moved back to Mich. in 2006. I spoke to him a couple of days before his passing. He said he would call when he returned home.

ROBERT PRATT

Friend