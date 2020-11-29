Peter E. "Pete" Hartsuiker, age 82 of Holland, formerly of Fennville, passed into eternal life on Thursday, November 26, 2020 from complications related to heart disease. His daughter and sister-in-law, Alyce were at his side. He was born January 6, 1938 in Douglas, Michigan to Herman and Doris Hartsuiker.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Christyne "Chris" Overbeek and the Overbeek family. Several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law also survive him: Lois Hartsuiker of Fennville and Thelma Hartsuiker of Naples, FL; Alyce (Paul) Gronevelt; Butch (Marla) Drost; Wes (Betty) Drost; and Mr. & Mrs. Paul Payne, all of the Holland area. He is also survived by Jay "Uncle Bob" Bruischart. He will be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, friends, neighbors and the members of his very special cardiac rehab group.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, wife Trevah, in 2016 and his son-in-law Larry Overbeek in 2018. His brothers Robert and Jimmy Hartsuiker also preceded him in death, as well as his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dallas and Diane Drost.
Pete had many interests throughout his life and tried many things. He was always ready for a new adventure. No matter what he was doing, he loved it. As a young man, he worked for the Allegan County Road Commission, was a crane operator, had a snowplowing business, was a policeman for the city of Fennville and for Allegan County. Always an entrepreneur, he and Trevah started a few businesses over the years including West Michigan Flocking and Mini Made Services under the umbrella of P. T. Hart Corporation (named by his son-in-law). He was a volunteer fireman in Fennville and volunteered at Holland Hospital for several years. He and Trevah loved to travel and were able to see 49 states. The only one they missed was Alaska. They enjoyed twenty winters in Naples, FL.
He loved his family and loved his life. He very recently, and often said, "if I had to do it all over again, I would do it exactly the same and wouldn't change a thing".
A private family visitation at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020. A graveside service in Fennville Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Resthaven or the Fennville Firefighters Fund 599 W. Fennville St. Fennville, MI 49408 would be appreciated. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.