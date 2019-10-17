Home

Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens
11200 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66210
(913) 451-1860
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens
11200 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66210
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens
11200 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66210
Entombment
Following Services
Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens
11200 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66210
Peter Sikkel Obituary
Peter C. Sikkel, 99, Overland Park, KS died October 12, 2019. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with the funeral service being held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, Kansas. Entombment will be immediately following in Johnson County Memorial Gardens.
Born in Paterson, New Jersey, Peter graduated from Holland high school, Holland Michigan ('39) and married his high school sweetheart Nella Adriana Westrate on January 25, 1941 together they had two sons Doug and Mark. On April 22, 1944, Peter joined the Army Air Corps during WW II. Peter was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed woodworking and especially making Clocks and Doll Houses.
Survivors include son, Doug Sikkel of Overland Park, KS. Grandchildren Melinda Cobbs, Ryan Sikkel, Erin Barry, Kaylan Sikkel and Meghan Chuang. 7 Great Grandchidlren.
Memorial Contributions may be sent to:
Hope College, 141 E 12th St, Holland, MI 49423 Phone: (616) 395-7000 or Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church, 9300 Nall Ave Overland Park, Kansas 66207.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 17, 2019
