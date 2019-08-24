|
Peter Pall Stanger, age 55, went to be with his Lord & Savior July 3rd, 2019 after several weeks of declining heath at Butterworth Hospital with his family by his side.
Peter was an Army trained specialist and was one of three children born to Pearl Arobine Call and David Phillip Stanger in Illinois. He is survived by Dawn Louise Stanger and Dave Andrew Stanger. A private celebration of life was held with Pastor Brad Bratelmay officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to PTSD research. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 24, 2019