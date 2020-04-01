|
|
Petronella (Nell) Van Dyke age 81, of Holland, died Monday, March 30, 2020 at Holland Hospital with her son by her side, following a brief battle with cancer.
Nell was a member of Christ Memorial Church and worked with her husband at Southland Motor Sales for many years. She also enjoyed being a part of Central Park Chapel in the summers where she had served on the board.
Born in the Netherlands to Adrian and Dora Van Eck, she emigrated to the United States with her family in 1947. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald in 1998.
Nell is survived by her son, Scott Van Dyke of Holland; granddaughters, Madelaine and Savannah; sisters, Jane Spoelman and Hennie Doctor both of Muskegon; in-laws, Eleanor Wolters of Holland, Helena Van Dyke of Holland, James Cook of Kalamazoo; several nieces and nephews.
A family service will take place on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland with Rev. Steven Vander Molen officiating. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Christ Memorial Church or Calvary Schools of Holland. To watch the service online or leave a condolence, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com. For the service, click multimedia and the link will be available on April 3.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 1, 2020