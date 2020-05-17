PhaengPhanh Saenebouttarath age 73 of Hamilton Michigan passed away on Wednesday May 13, 2020.
She was born in Champassak, Laos on January 1, 1947. Her family came to the United States in 1986, sponsored by Hamilton Reformed Church. The family was supported by Cliff and Lois Sale of Hamilton.
PhaengPhanh retired from Tiara Yachts of Holland where she worked for 25 years.
She is survived by her mother Ly Anouthai and 9 siblings; husband Khamsaeng, 8 children, and 16 grandchildren.
PhaengPhanh was involved in multiple Lao communities in Holland. She was also involved with the Lao Buddhist Temple of Holland and Wat Prasetavan of Buddhist Temple.
Besides spending time with her family, PhaengPhanh loved flower gardening, mushroom hunting and social gathering.
PhaengPhanh is known for her generosity and passion for helping others. She was loved by her families and friends and will be deeply missed.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday May 23, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home.
To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
She was born in Champassak, Laos on January 1, 1947. Her family came to the United States in 1986, sponsored by Hamilton Reformed Church. The family was supported by Cliff and Lois Sale of Hamilton.
PhaengPhanh retired from Tiara Yachts of Holland where she worked for 25 years.
She is survived by her mother Ly Anouthai and 9 siblings; husband Khamsaeng, 8 children, and 16 grandchildren.
PhaengPhanh was involved in multiple Lao communities in Holland. She was also involved with the Lao Buddhist Temple of Holland and Wat Prasetavan of Buddhist Temple.
Besides spending time with her family, PhaengPhanh loved flower gardening, mushroom hunting and social gathering.
PhaengPhanh is known for her generosity and passion for helping others. She was loved by her families and friends and will be deeply missed.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday May 23, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home.
To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 17, 2020.