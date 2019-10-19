|
|
Dr. Philip Francis Bradford, 85, passed away peacefully at his Scottsdale, Arizona home on October 2, 2019. His final days were spent surrounded by family and friends. Philip was born on Jan 28, 1934, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to parents Hunter Lowell Bradford and Helen Louise Bradford. He enjoyed playing football and was valedictorian of his Greenfield High School class in 1951. Philip attended DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, where he studied science and became a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. In 1955, Philip began his graduate work at Indiana University's School of Medicine. After successfully completing his studies, he interned at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It was there that he met the love of his life, Sally Barber. They were married in Winchester, Virginia on January 23, 1960. Philip chose pathology as his specialty and completed his residency work in both Pittsburgh and Youngstown, Ohio. During these years of residency, Philip and Sally welcomed three children into the family: Bruce, Barbara, and Michael.
In 1964, Dr. Bradford and his family moved to Germany, where he served for three years as a captain in the U.S. Army at the 10th Field Hospital in Wurzburg. Following his discharge, Dr. Bradford joined in a partnership with Drs. Dood and Wang in Holland, Michigan. Their pathology group served hospitals in Holland, Zeeland, Reed City, and Fremont, Michigan. He also served as the Ottawa County Medical Examiner. After many wonderful years of living in Holland, Dr. Bradford retired in 1997. The Bradfords then moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, where Philip was able to enjoy his game of golf!
Philip was preceded in death by his father, Hunter Lowell Bradford, his mother, Helen Louise Bradford, and his sister, Gloria Louise Lovemore.
Philip is survived by his wife, Sally, sons, Bruce and Michael (Rosa Linda), daughter, Barbara Weingartner (Jim), and five grandchildren: Hunter Bradford, Mateo Bradford, Rachel (Jimmy) Jenkins, Nicholas Weingartner, and Benjamin Weingartner.
There will be a Celebration of Life service for Philip on Saturday, October 26, at 10:00 a.m., at the North Scottsdale United Methodist Church, followed by a reception. Memorials may be made to Scottsdale Hospice of the Valley, 16117 N. 76th Street, Scottsdale, Arizona, 85260 (480 663-6500).
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 19, 2019