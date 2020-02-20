|
Philip "Flip" Stuart Lozon, 66, of Holland, Michigan, passed away peacefully at home on February 13, 2020 after an eight-month battle with lung cancer. He had recently achieved the eagerly anticipated milestone of full retirement age.
Philip "with one L" was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 12, 1954 to George and Anne (Knaus) Lozon. Family and friends knew him as "Flip," a lifelong nickname originating from a childhood mispronunciation of "Philip." He was raised in East Detroit (now Eastpointe), where he resided until moving to Holland in 1985. There he met and married Gayle (Sanitate) Anthony, his wife of 32 years. He was the proud father of Aaron Philip Lozon.
Philip worked as a journeyman electrician for Prince Corporation, and later Johnson Controls and CBRE, for a total of 35 years. He attended Ridge Point Community Church. Philip was passionate about smallmouth bass fishing and fly fishing. He loved exploring Michigan's lakes, rivers, and streams, frequently returning to his paradise, Long Lake north of Alpena. He was an enthusiastic and loudly vocal Red Wings fan and always rooted for his home teams, the Lions and Tigers, win or lose. The simple pleasures in his life included friends and family, fishing camp with the boys, music (especially contemporary jazz), tennis, bike rides, neighborhood walks with Gayle, and maintaining his home, vehicles, and lawn.
Philip is survived by his wife, Gayle; his son, Aaron; siblings George "Mike" and Donna Lozon, Patricia Bojan, Janet and Ben Wolkoff, and John "Skip" Lozon; mother-in-law Shirley Sanitate; sisters-and-brothers-in-law Colleen and Mark Snyder, Jean and Mark Mikulski, and Walter Francek. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Anne Lozon, sister Pamela Francek, brother-in-law Thomas Bojan, and father-in-law Pete Sanitate.
In accordance with his final wishes, no funeral or memorial service has been planned. His family is grateful for the prayers, love, and kindness of those who have honored Philip by sharing this difficult eight-month journey with us.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2020