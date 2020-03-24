|
Philo Riemersma, 95, of New Groningen, Holland Township, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Vista Springs.
Philo was born November 14, 1924, to Burt and Carrie Riemersma on the farm where he lived most of his life after building a home for his family.
After high school in Zeeland he married a classmate Ortha De Jonge in Bellflower, California before shipping off to the pacific Theater for three years as a U.S. Marine. He was involved in non-combat mechanical repair and construction on several islands and China.
After his military service, he was employed at Chris Craft for 19 years, and then worked at Holland Sheet Metal prior to his retirement in the late 1980's. In retirement, Philo was always busy walking, fixing and collecting things. He was a member of First Reformed Church of Zeeland.
His wife Ortha preceded him in death in May of 2019 after 75 years of marriage. He is survived by his children: Linda and David Wilson, Tom and Pat Riemersma, Nancee and Rick Harrington, 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren.
The Riemersma family is grateful for the care provided by Interim Hospice for Philo.
A family graveside service with military honors will be held in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Zeeland Historical Society-New Groningen Schoolhouse.
Arrangements by Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland
www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2020