Phllip Lemmen, age 73, passed into the loving arms of His Savior on Monday, October 28, 2019.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 52 years, Sharon (Nienhuis); daughter, Hope VandenTop (Marcel) of Holland; son, Chad Lemmen (Jessica) of Holland; son, Scott Lemmen (Tolly) of Grand Rapids; beloved grandchildren, Elyssa and Gavin VandenTop. Also survived by Dylan and Sara Henson. He is also survived by brothers, Wayne (Aud) Lemmen, Merle Lemmen, Wes (Sandy) Lemmen, and sister, Dee (Ron) Raak; sisters and brothers-in-law, Larry and Arlene Nienhuis, Russ and Merry Bartels, Deb Riemersma.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Hariett Lemmen (Prins).
Phil graduated from Holland High School in 1964. He married the love of his life Sharon on May 24, 1967. Phil worked at Holland Honey Cake factory from 1965 until 1982. In 1983 he began to work at Haworth and worked there until retirement in 2009.
Phil developed deep friendships at every place where he worked. He was helpful, caring, and empathetic to everyone he met. He was generous-he'd give you the shirt off his back if he felt that's what you needed. After Phil retired, he volunteered at Community Action House. He was a longtime usher at his church, Central Wesleyan. He loved to fish and spend time in his garden and he loved his many pets over the years.
Phil was a fully devoted follower of Jesus Christ. He was a longtime member of Central Wesleyan Church in Holland. Phil was eager to listen, willing to help, slow to judge, and a friend to anyone who needed a friend. He will be truly missed.
Visitation is 4:00-7:00 pm on Friday, November 1 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland, MI 49423.
A celebration of Phil's life will take place at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 2 also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation towards tuition assistance at Holland Christian.
Psalm 27:1 The LORD is the stronghold of my life-- of whom shall I be afraid? When evil men advance against me to devour my flesh, when my enemies and my foes attack me, they will stumble and fall. Though an army besiege me, my heart will not fear; though war break out against me, even then will I be confident.
Burial to take place in Graafschap Cemetery.
www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 30, 2019