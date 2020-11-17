Phuoc Tong, age 70 of Zeeland, passed away unexpectedly on November 13, 2020. In his free time, Phuoc loved a good game of soccer! He also loved the color blue, and had worked at Request Food for many years. More than anything else, he loved his family, and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and he will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife Anh Ngoc Chau; daughter Thanh Tong; daughter Ha Tong of Vietnam; daughter Diem Tong; son Vinh Tong of Vietnam; 3 grandchildren. A visitation will be on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 3:00-7:00pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services. Private funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of La Vang. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com
to leave a message for the family.