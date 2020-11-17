1/1
Phuoc Tong
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phuoc's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phuoc Tong, age 70 of Zeeland, passed away unexpectedly on November 13, 2020. In his free time, Phuoc loved a good game of soccer! He also loved the color blue, and had worked at Request Food for many years. More than anything else, he loved his family, and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and he will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife Anh Ngoc Chau; daughter Thanh Tong; daughter Ha Tong of Vietnam; daughter Diem Tong; son Vinh Tong of Vietnam; 3 grandchildren. A visitation will be on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 3:00-7:00pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services. Private funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of La Vang. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
6163953630
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakeshore Memorial Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved