Klaassen Family Funeral Home - Grand Haven
1500 Robbins Road
Grand Haven, MI 49417
(616) 842-9495
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Benes home
16080 Mercury Dr.
Grand Haven, MI
View Map
Phyllis Benes


1939 - 2019
Phyllis Benes Obituary
Phyllis Benes, age 80 of Grand Haven, died on Friday, July 26, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Chuck; daughter, Violet Phipps; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley (Chuck) Frankhouse and Frances Lannin; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Chuck Jr.; and brother, Floyd Potter. A Celebration of Life Gathering will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Benes home, 16080 Mercury Dr., Grand Haven. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Phyllis' online guestbook.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 31, 2019
