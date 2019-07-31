|
Phyllis Benes, age 80 of Grand Haven, died on Friday, July 26, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Chuck; daughter, Violet Phipps; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley (Chuck) Frankhouse and Frances Lannin; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Chuck Jr.; and brother, Floyd Potter. A Celebration of Life Gathering will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Benes home, 16080 Mercury Dr., Grand Haven. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Phyllis' online guestbook.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 31, 2019