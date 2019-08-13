|
Phyllis Grassmid, age 89 of Zeeland, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019.
She is survived by her children: Bonnie Kalman, Terry and Cheryl Grassmid, Mary and Tom Haus, Steve and Marian Grassmid and Dave and Tammy Grassmid; 11 grandchildren: Ryan and Alyssia Kalman, Ross and Erica Kalman, Robb and Melissa Kalman, Troy Kalman, Kristen and Jared Redell, Michael Grassmid, Kelsi and Phil Dirkse, Corey Grassmid, Kayleigh Grassmid, Ethan Grassmid and Rylea Grassmid; 12 great grandchildren; she is also survived by her sister Bertha Mae Diekema.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Johanna Glass and her sisters Elora Bolhuis and Shirley Kraai. Phyllis was a longtime member of Borculo Christian Reformed Church.
A private graveside service will be held in Borculo Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Borculo Christian School. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 13, 2019