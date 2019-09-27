|
Phyllis Hightower, age 92, of Zeeland, was welcomed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Phyllis was known for her quick wit, her willingness to lend a helping hand, her continual encouragement given to her friends and family, and her ability to make everyone in her life feel important.
Everyone who knew Phyllis, realized the most important things in her life were faith and family. Phyllis was a longtime member of Burnips Wesleyan Church (now LifeChange Community Church) as well as Emmanuel Wesleyan in Roanoke, VA. When time permitted and as long as her hands allowed it, Phyllis enjoyed quilting, knitting and crocheting.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her first husband Elmorse Hightower in 1984 and her second husband Roger Hightower in 2013, as well as her parents and all of her seven siblings.
Phyllis leaves behind a legacy including her children: Paul and Denise Hightower, Stephen and Carol Hightower, Peggy Hightower, David and Lois Hightower and Amy Shelton. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews and a long list of others whose lives she has touched.
Visitation will be 4-7 pm on Saturday, September, 28 at the Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State St., Zeeland, MI 49464. Funeral services will be 10:00 am on Monday, September 30, 2019 at LifeChange Community Church, 3014 Newell St. Burnips, MI 49314, with the Reverend Steve Jones officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 27, 2019