Phyllis Hoeksema age 84, of Zeeland, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Zeeland Hospital.
She was the daughter of John and Dena Molter who preceded her in death as well as sister, Jeanne Streur and brothers-in-law, Jerald Streur and John Van Hoboken.
She was a member of Niekerk Christian Reformed Church where she was active in developing the GEMS program. She worked as an office administrator for General Electric in Human Resources for the start of the Holland plant, and as the first employee for Dr. Walter Rottschafer DPM.
Phyllis enjoyed traveling and visiting many places with Vern, as well as with her friends on antiquing outings.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Vern; daughters, Terri and Roger Lynema of Holland, Julie Hoeksema Kalman of Hudsonville, Kristi and Steve Nelson of Zeeland; Grandchildren, Ross and Leanne Lynema, Eric and Briana Lynema, Hannah Kalman, Rachel Kalman, Lindsey Nelson, Kyle Nelson, Holly Nelson and Ashley and Phil Garcia; Great Grandchildren, Carson Lynema, Olivia and James Lynema and Grayson Garcia; Sister, Vera Van Hoboken; in-laws, Norm and Judy Hoeksema and Sherrie and Ivan Janssen; several nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Niekerk Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Jason Pierce officiating. Please visit www.niekerkcrc.org
to watch online. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland or Niekerk CRC Youth Ministries. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.