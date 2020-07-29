1/1
Phyllis Hoeksema
1936 - 2020
Phyllis Hoeksema age 84, of Zeeland, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Zeeland Hospital.
She was the daughter of John and Dena Molter who preceded her in death as well as sister, Jeanne Streur and brothers-in-law, Jerald Streur and John Van Hoboken.
She was a member of Niekerk Christian Reformed Church where she was active in developing the GEMS program. She worked as an office administrator for General Electric in Human Resources for the start of the Holland plant, and as the first employee for Dr. Walter Rottschafer DPM.
Phyllis enjoyed traveling and visiting many places with Vern, as well as with her friends on antiquing outings.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Vern; daughters, Terri and Roger Lynema of Holland, Julie Hoeksema Kalman of Hudsonville, Kristi and Steve Nelson of Zeeland; Grandchildren, Ross and Leanne Lynema, Eric and Briana Lynema, Hannah Kalman, Rachel Kalman, Lindsey Nelson, Kyle Nelson, Holly Nelson and Ashley and Phil Garcia; Great Grandchildren, Carson Lynema, Olivia and James Lynema and Grayson Garcia; Sister, Vera Van Hoboken; in-laws, Norm and Judy Hoeksema and Sherrie and Ivan Janssen; several nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Niekerk Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Jason Pierce officiating. Please visit www.niekerkcrc.org to watch online. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland or Niekerk CRC Youth Ministries. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.


Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
JUL
30
Service
01:30 PM
Niekerk Christian Reformed Church
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
July 28, 2020
Dear Vern, Sherrie and families, I am saddened to read of Phyllis's passing. I will be keeping you all in my prayers. May you find comfort knowing that Phyllis is at peace in Heaven.
Margo Hakken Zeedyk
Friend
July 28, 2020
Phyllis was a lovely and friendly lady. Condolences to Vern and the rest of the family.
Bobby Goen
Acquaintance
July 28, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you Vern and all your family.
Jean Turner
Friend
July 27, 2020
Again our thoughts and prayers to you Julie, your daughters; your sisters; your cousins and all extended families. You are fortunate to have a large strong and supportive family. So sorry for your loss. I am glad I have had the chances over the years to meet your mom and dad at some of your families celebrations. Karen and Mike Silverstein.
Karen Silverstein
Friend
July 27, 2020
Prayers to the entire family. Wish you peace and comfort during this sad and difficult time. White Pine Mary
Mary Wadford
Friend
July 27, 2020
Happy to have known and called her family (Great Aunt). Love and prayers. Granddaughter of sister, Jeanne Streur, Lisa
Lisa Keisel
Family
July 27, 2020
We will be praying for the entire family! So sorry for your loss!
Alan and Sheryl VanderKlok
Family Friend
