Phyllis Schrotenboer
1931 - 2020
Phyllis J. Schrotenboer, age 88, of Holland, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband Austin and son, Allen.
She was a member of Graafschap Christian Reformed Church and retired from Meijers following many years of employment.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Beverly and Eric Hornsby of Zeeland, Bruce and Kathy Schrotenboer of Zeeland, Mark and Nancy Schrotenboer of Holland; daughter-in-law, Carol Schrotenboer of Zeeland; 10 grandchildren, Laura and Marc Smeyers, Brian and Tricia Schrotenboer, Travis and Melissa Schrotenboer, Jill and Matthew Finkbeiner, Aimee and Dan Riemersma, Austin and Amanda Schrotenboer, Allison and Jon Walters, Jenna Hornsby, Katie and Brandon Nagelkirk, Elizabeth Schrotenboer; 16 great grandchildren; Siblings, Norm Weener of Zeeland, Calvin and Emily Weener of Holland, Paul Weener of Pennsylvania, Mary and Cal VanOmmen of Holland; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Graafschap Christian Reformed Church, 5973 Church St. Holland with Rev. Philip D. Kok officiating. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to Holland Christian Schools, Zeeland Christian School or Graafschap CRC. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
OCT
1
Service
10:00 PM
Graafschap Christian Reformed Church
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Memories & Condolences
September 28, 2020
My deepest sympathies and prayers for the entire Schrotenboer family. Now, in the arms of Jesus.
Kim Gates-Lubbers
Acquaintance
