|
|
Preston Bontekoe, age 80, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019.
Preston was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He provided for his family well and they appreciated his wisdom. His basement was his favorite place. He served his country as a Marine from 1958-1961. He was a member of Fellowship Reformed Church.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Bontekoe; and sisters, Myra Bush, Shirley Nykamp, and Verna Muckway.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Bontekoe; son, Brian (Mari) Bontekoe; daughter, Michele (Jay) Bellin; grandchildren, Michael (Jennifer) Bontekoe, Melissa Bontekoe (Jacob See), Brittany (Alex) Claussen, Nicole Kight, Marcus Kight, Ashlen Bellin, Cindy Arrendondo; great-grandchildren, Camryn Bontekoe, Aubree Bontekoe, William Bushong, Silas See; brother-in-law, Tom (Carol) VanIwaarden; sister-in-law, Nancy (Jim) Kole; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 2:00-4:00 pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland, MI 49423.
At Preston's request, cremation has taken place and there will not be a memorial service.
Memorial contributions in Preston's honor may be given to .
www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 9, 2019