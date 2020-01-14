|
Preston Rooks, age 95, of Holland, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Resthaven Care Center.
Preston was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church and retired from Holland Motor Express after 15 years of employment.
Preston was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; son, Rodger Rooks, grandchildren, Steven Nienhuis and Melissa Rooks; sisters, Ann Erickson, Margaret Arens and Dorothy Ter Haar; and sister-in-law, Ida Witteveen.
Preston is survived by his children, Mary (Jerry) Nienhuis of Hamilton, Ruth (Bill) Jipping of Holland, Marla Sundquist of Florida, Nancy Rooks of Holland; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sister, Joyce (Gary) Morren of Holland; brother-in-law, Jerry Erickson.
Funeral services are planned for 11:00 Friday, January 17 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland. Rev. Leigh Van Kempen will officiate. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 4:00-6:00pm Thursday, January 16 also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Resthaven Care Center and Hospice of Holland. The Rooks family would like to thank the staff at Resthaven Care Center for the wonderful, loving care Preston received while in their care. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 14, 2020