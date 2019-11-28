Home

Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 392-2348
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
First Presbyterian Church
695 State Street
Holland, MI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:30 PM
First Presbyterian Church
695 State Street
Holland, MI
View Map
Priscilla Klerekoper Obituary
Priscilla Ann Klerekoper, age 85, of Holland died Monday, November 25, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born and raised in Detroit, MI, graduated from Wayne State with a B.A. in elementary education and a Master's in child development. She taught in Redford Twp. Schools for five years.
Priscilla was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon and elder supporting youth education.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bill Klerekoper and daughters: Beth and Terri Hall of Southfield, Gail Lopez of Grand Haven and Paula and Charlie Perkins of Grand Haven; grandchildren: Miguel, Estefano, Georgia, Trent and Leah; brother: F. Allen and Sue Brooks of Burlington, VT; sister and brother-in-law: Marcia Orr of LaMirada, CA and Tod and Margo Klerekoper of Columbus, OH; nieces, nephews and cousins
A Celebration of Life will be 2:30 pm, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 695 State Street in Holland. Rev. Linda Knieriemen will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 1:30-2:30 pm prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 28, 2019
