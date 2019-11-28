|
Priscilla Ann Klerekoper, age 85, of Holland died Monday, November 25, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born and raised in Detroit, MI, graduated from Wayne State with a B.A. in elementary education and a Master's in child development. She taught in Redford Twp. Schools for five years.
Priscilla was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon and elder supporting youth education.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bill Klerekoper and daughters: Beth and Terri Hall of Southfield, Gail Lopez of Grand Haven and Paula and Charlie Perkins of Grand Haven; grandchildren: Miguel, Estefano, Georgia, Trent and Leah; brother: F. Allen and Sue Brooks of Burlington, VT; sister and brother-in-law: Marcia Orr of LaMirada, CA and Tod and Margo Klerekoper of Columbus, OH; nieces, nephews and cousins
A Celebration of Life will be 2:30 pm, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 695 State Street in Holland. Rev. Linda Knieriemen will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 1:30-2:30 pm prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 28, 2019