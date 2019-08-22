|
Rachel Schrotenboer, age 76 of Hamilton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, August 20, 2019.She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Lloyd; her children: Rick and Deanna Schrotenboer of Hamilton, Jodi and Dave Schierbeek of Hamilton and Stacey and John Pluger of Drenthe; grandchildren: Nikki Schrotenboer, Corey and Alex Schrotenboer, Ali and Connor Davis, Chad Schierbeek, Denise Schierbeek, Courtny Schierbeek, JD and Ashlhi De Young, Alexis Boetsma and Morgan Boetsma; great grandchildren: Madison, Charlotte and Sawyer; brothers and sisters-in-law: Gene and Jeanne Schrotenboer, Shirley and Lavern Van Klompenberg, Hank Klein, Earl and Marge Klein, Sandy and Mike De Pree and several nieces and nephews.Rachel was preceded in death by her first husband Stanley Junior Klein and her parents Nelson and Jeanette Dekker.She was a member of Hamilton Christian Reformed Church. Rachel stayed busy with many hobbies; sewing, painting, leaded glass, flowers, camping, fishing, baking, cooking and spending time with family.Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 3616 Lincoln Rd., Hamilton. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Hamilton Christian Reformed Church, 3596 47th Street, Hamilton. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland or Love INC. www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 22, 2019