1941 - 2020
Rajean Schrotenboer Obituary
Rajean Schrotenboer, age 78, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Gene Van Heukelom; son, Dan Van Heukelom; and Eugene's first wife, Helen Schrotenboer.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Eugene Schrotenboer; son, Bob (Denise) Van Heukelom; daughter-in-law, Annette Van Heukelom; daughter, Cindy (Thomas) Moffitt; son, Lonne (Robin) Schrotenboer; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are 9:00 am on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Graafschap Christian Reformed Church, 5973 Church St. Holland, MI 49423. Funeral services will be followed by a time of fellowship with the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage memorial contributions be made in Rajean's honor to a .
Burial to take place in Graafschap Cemetery.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 3, 2020
