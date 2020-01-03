|
Rajean Schrotenboer, age 78, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Gene Van Heukelom; son, Dan Van Heukelom; and Eugene's first wife, Helen Schrotenboer.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Eugene Schrotenboer; son, Bob (Denise) Van Heukelom; daughter-in-law, Annette Van Heukelom; daughter, Cindy (Thomas) Moffitt; son, Lonne (Robin) Schrotenboer; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are 9:00 am on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Graafschap Christian Reformed Church, 5973 Church St. Holland, MI 49423. Funeral services will be followed by a time of fellowship with the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage memorial contributions be made in Rajean's honor to a .
Burial to take place in Graafschap Cemetery.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 3, 2020