Ralph Houston
Rev. Ralph S. Houston, age 78, of Holland died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his home.
Ralph was a faithful servant of Jesus serving in the ministry for 53 years. He pastored at the Doster Reformed Church in Michigan, the Forreston Reformed Church in Illinois and the Fennville Immanuel Reformed Church for 27 years. Ralph was director at the Holland City Mission for 14 years and was a substitute teacher. He was a longtime devoted taps player at funerals honoring our veterans. Ralph had a passion for spending time in the Bible and played for four different bands. He led worship services at nursing homes for close to 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph W. and Sadie Houston.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra and children: Susan and Douglas Broekhuizen (Brandon and Alison Broekhuizen, Nathan, Emily and Levi Painter, and Lauren), David and Helen Houston (Tony and Peyton), Ann and Frank Wilson (Sarah and Bethany), and Daniel Houston (Sadie, Silas, and Sawyer); 3 great grandchildren; sister-in-law: Arlene (Jack) Otto; brother-in-law: Mark (Amy) Burnam; nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside service will take place at Pilgrim Home Cemetery with the Rev. Bob Terpstra presiding. Visitation and a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Ralph Houston Memorial Fund (for continuation of Fennville outdoor services), 274 N. Division Ave., Holland, MI 49424. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Homes - Mulder Chapel. www.dykstrafuneralhome.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 5, 2020.
Pilgrim Home Cemetery
