Ralph Kickert, 77, of Holland, died Friday, June 14, 2019.
Ralph was born September 8, 1941 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to John and Bette Kickert. He graduated from Kalamazoo Christian High School and went on to study first at Western Michigan University and then at Calvin College. While at Calvin, he met Ruby Postma on a Summer Work in Missions program, and they married in 1965. When Ralph and Ruby moved to Holland in 1966 for Ralph to attend Western Theological Seminary, the Kickert family abandoned any pretense of allegiance to Calvin College athletics, and Ralph became a dedicated Hope College fan.
When Ralph wasn't at a Hope Basketball game, he was cheering for the University of Michigan (Go Blue!), or he was proudly sporting a Culver Academies ball cap. He loved all sports. He was a longtime softball umpire, a long-suffering golfer, and a player of all racket and paddle sports-tennis, table tennis, and pickle ball. His hours of dedicated practice in the basement and outstanding performances at tournaments earned him a national ranking in table tennis.
Ralph was deeply committed to the community of Holland, and he lived that commitment through his pioneering work as the first full-time director of the Good Samaritan Center. He then went on to be the first full-time director of Community Action House. He is a former member of the Lions Club and Rotary International. He worked for 32 years as Chief Probation Officer of the Holland District Court where he strove to treat the people in his care with fairness and dignity.
Ralph's faith was central to his life and guided how he chose to work with others. Ralph was a longtime member of Christ Memorial Church. Over the years, he served as a deacon, a chairman of the Outreach Committee, a Sunday School teacher, and a 20-year member of the incredible choir (always singing on key).
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ruby; their son Kevin Kickert of Grove City, OH; their daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Kevin Bowman of Culver, IN; and the apple of his eye, his granddaughter Ruby Grace.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday in the Chapel of Christ Memorial Church (Use Entrances D and E), 595 Graafschap Rd. Holland 49423. Visitation will be from 4-7 on Monday, in the Rotunda at Christ Memorial (Use Entrances D and E). Memorials may be made to Community Action House, Good Samaritan Ministries, Encompass Kids at Christ Memorial. Arrangements by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Homes.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 16, 2019