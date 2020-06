Or Copy this URL to Share

On June 11, 2020, Ramiro Elizalde, loving son and uncle, passed on at the age of 61. A public visitation will be held from 11:30am to 2:30pm, Friday June 19, at the Dykstra Funeral Home - Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street, Holland.



