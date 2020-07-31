Ramon Quintero

Ramon S. Quintero, 80, passed away after a short illness due to pulmonary fibrosis on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Holland Hospital. He was known as "Ray the Tamale King." Ray loved people. He loved his family to the fullest. He was a business owner in Texas of Twinkies Quick Stop and for the last 24 years Ray's Tamale King in Holland. He was a social bug who loved his customers and patrons. Previously he worked at Padnos and in Texas driving a truck for Zenith. He was preceded in death by his parents Nievesand Jovita Quintero, siblings Reynaldo, Rudy and Edward Quintero and sister Carmen Gonzales. Ray is survived by his wife Anita Quintero, children Mary (Marcel) Arocha, Irene Chapa, Raymond Jr. (Linda) Quintero, Sara (Bill) VanKampen, and Melissa Rodriguez; and also by 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Faustino Quintero, Joe Quintero of Holland, Robert Quintero of Dallas, Texas, Richard Quintero of Austin, Texas and Antonia Gil of Austin, Texas, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A service to honor his life will be 11:00 am, Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Holland Civic Center, 150 E. 8th St., Holland, Michigan with visitation 10-11 prior to the service. Interment will follow at 1:15 pm at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 994 Paw Paw Dr., Holland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Association. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com
to leave a message or memory for the Quintero family.