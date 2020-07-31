1/1
Ramon Quintero
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ramon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ramon S. Quintero, 80, passed away after a short illness due to pulmonary fibrosis on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Holland Hospital. He was known as "Ray the Tamale King." Ray loved people. He loved his family to the fullest. He was a business owner in Texas of Twinkies Quick Stop and for the last 24 years Ray's Tamale King in Holland. He was a social bug who loved his customers and patrons. Previously he worked at Padnos and in Texas driving a truck for Zenith. He was preceded in death by his parents Nievesand Jovita Quintero, siblings Reynaldo, Rudy and Edward Quintero and sister Carmen Gonzales. Ray is survived by his wife Anita Quintero, children Mary (Marcel) Arocha, Irene Chapa, Raymond Jr. (Linda) Quintero, Sara (Bill) VanKampen, and Melissa Rodriguez; and also by 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Faustino Quintero, Joe Quintero of Holland, Robert Quintero of Dallas, Texas, Richard Quintero of Austin, Texas and Antonia Gil of Austin, Texas, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A service to honor his life will be 11:00 am, Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Holland Civic Center, 150 E. 8th St., Holland, Michigan with visitation 10-11 prior to the service. Interment will follow at 1:15 pm at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 994 Paw Paw Dr., Holland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Association. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Quintero family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holland Civic Center,
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Service
11:00 AM
Holland Civic Center,
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Interment
01:15 PM
Restlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
6163953630
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakeshore Memorial Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 30, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Juan Limon
July 30, 2020
Sandra Kalmink
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved