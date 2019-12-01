|
On November 27, Heaven's Gate flung open wide and Jesus said, "Come" to His son Randall Jon Bakker, born on July 10, 1951 – was given a new eternal address in Glory, his bride of 49 years at his side, Jinji Dare, witnessed the eradication of a disease riddled body, be transformed into Glory's Perfection. The albatross was destroyed, and at 2:00pm our earthly love story ceased. Ran's legacy and torch will be carried by his offspring – Heather Dare (David) Vogel, Jason Jon (Mattie) Bakker, Nicole Leigh (Keith) Banger. Grand-blessings Alexis Dare, Jordan Thomas, Adam Tyler, Tatum Nicole, Tyler Adam, Mason Jon, Kaylee Dare, Lukas Kendrick, Nevaeh Leanne. Ran – a man of dedication, commitment, to his Lord, family, and his friends, and his career. He served his country with grace for six years. Ran's worth to those that love him – is unmatched. My groom marked 68 years – conquering miles and maneuvering mountains. My cherished boyfriend is erecting a new home, on Quincy Street in Heaven. Retirement in Paradise – OH how great is our G-d! December 14, there is a jubilee celebration from 6-8pm at the home he built and we raised our babies – what does life look like without you babe – you raptured my heart – there will never be another you. You will always be imprisoned in the souls of your loved ones – our life's song is over – I miss you – already – go now and prepare our place – we will meet you in the sky.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 1, 2019