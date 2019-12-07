|
Randall DeWaard, age 64, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
Randall worked at Fogg Filler for over 40 years and lived in Holland his entire life.
Randall was preceded in death by his father, Roger DeWaard.
He is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Kendall) Zeerip; son, Eric (Stacie) DeWaard; grandchildren, Damien DeWaard, Colin DeWaard, Hannah DeWaard; mother, Joyce DeWaard; and brothers and sisters, Roger (Barb) DeWaard, Mark DeWaard, Janice Rozema, David (Val) DeWaard, Laurel (Lyle) Schmautz, Brenda Serano, Larry (Chris) DeWaard; and nieces and nephews.
A time of visitation with the family is scheduled for 4:00-7:00 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland, MI 49423.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 7, 2019