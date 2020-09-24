Randall Eding, 71, of South Haven, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. He was born September 29, 1948 to Howard and Joyce (Koiker) Eding in Holland, Michigan. Randy served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage to Linda Cook on July 11, 2003 in Hamilton Michigan. Together they shared 17 years of marriage. Randy was a product manager for Manufacturing Consulting (Systems) and Quantel Technologies, Inc. He enjoyed his grandchildren and being busy with projects. Randy was a gifted and committed member of Hope Reformed Church in South Haven.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a step son, Seth Reynolds.
Randy is survived by his children – Jennifer (Shawn) Gormley of Grand Rapids, Michigan and Chad (Jennifer) Eding of San Diego, California; step-children – Michelle Reynolds of Eau Claire, Michigan and Alison Reynolds of South Haven; siblings – Bruce (Betty) Eding and Jack (Ann) Eding both of Hamilton, Michigan; grandchildren – Seth Gormley, Susan Gormley and Beckett Eding; step-grandchildren – Kylie, Jaela, Na'kaya and Benjiman Reynolds and Olivia Overfield; great grandchild – Amiyah Ray.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Hope Reformed Church in South Haven. Funeral services will follow at 4:30 PM at the church with Pastor Steve Smallegan officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd., South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family's online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
