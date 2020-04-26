|
Randall Terpstra of Holland, age 61, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.
Randall was born in Holland, MI, and served the city for 32 years with the Holland Police Department, starting as Holland's first foot patrol officer. As a result, he could tell anyone which downtown building had been what throughout history. He was also the department's first polygraph examiner. He retired in 2010 as Detective Sergeant. In retirement, he served Calvary Church as Facilities Manager and Volunteer Coordinator and later worked for RDV Corp's property manager. He was a doting husband, father and grandfather who loved to travel, golf, read, attend Whitecaps and Tigers baseball games and eat good food, especially shrimp. A highlight every spring for the past eight years was hosting his family for a week in Hilton Head Island, SC, where he was able to share his love of golf with his son-in-law and oldest grandson.
Randall is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Jerome Vander Veer.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Mary; daughters Meredith Riemersma (Theodore Brady) of Chicago; Alissa (Jason) Postma of Holland; Emily Terpstra (partner, David Flores Jr.) of Allegan; grandchildren Elliott, Graham and Leo Postma; parents Roger and Lila Terpstra of Zeeland; mother-in-law Louise Vander Veer of Zeeland; brother Jeffrey (Debra) Terpstra of Zeeland; sister Jana (Donald) Bump of Zeeland; sister-in-law Lynn (Norman) VerHage of Zeeland and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given in Randall's honor to the Calvary Church Mission Fund, 400 Beeline Rd. Holland, MI 49424 or to Iglesia Alas De Aguila (Eagles Wings Church), 635 Riley St, Holland, MI 49424.
Interment to be at Lakewood Cemetery.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2020