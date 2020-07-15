Randall Zeedyk

Randall Jay Zeedyk, age 67, happily joined the heavenly choir on Saturday, July 11 following a six month decline in health. Randy was born in Holland, graduated from West Ottawa High School and spent his entire career working at Hart and Cooley. During the last fifteen years Randy served Central Park Church in a variety of responsibilities including deacon, property chairman, sound technician, food service for both the 70 x 7 lunch program and the Wednesday evening meals. In recent years Randy was very faithful in food preparation and serving for the Saturday morning community breakfast at Western Seminary.

Randy is survived by his brother Jim(Marla) and brother-in-law Wes Kuyers as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Gertrude Zeedyk, sisters Patricia Kuyers, Mary Beth Woods and nephew Kelly Kuyers.

An outdoor memorial service for friends and family will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, August 2 with Pastor Kevin Kleinheksel officiating. Burial of Randy's ashes will take place in the Memorial Garden immediately following the service. Due to current Covid 19 conditions please bring your own lawn chairs, face mask and observe distance guidelines.

In lieu of flowers please consider giving to the Central Park Youth ministry.

