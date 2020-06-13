On Tuesday June 9, 2020, Randy DePree, loving husband of Bettye DePree, passed on at the age of 60.
Randy was born in Holland, Michigan on June 9, 1960. He was a kind and compassionate man who truly loved the Lord, which also gave him a love for people. He worked in and supported the ministry his entire life. Randy was disciplined in all that he did, whether that was fitness, studying the word of God or teaching it; he was fully committed. Most recently, Mr. DePree owned and operated R&B Landscape providing the community with quality service. Randy and Bettye loved traveling and vacationing in the southwest states. Together, they enjoyed many national parks, cruises and major league baseball stadiums. At every ball park they visited, Randy would either catch a ball or buy one in the gift shop as a memento. Aside from baseball, he also enjoyed listening to music, playing guitar, golf, soccer, cycling and in years past he competed in triathlons.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Mary DePree and an infant sister, Paulette. Randy is also survived by his siblings, Wayne (Karen) DePree of Battle Creek, Mark DePree of Grand Rapids, Dan (Mary) DePree of Holland, Kathy (Rusty) Radloff of Fennville; parents in-law, Bob and Barbara Knaack of Holland; brothers in-law, Bob (Coral) Knaack of Hamilton and Bernie (Nancy) Knaack of Florida; sisters in-law, Bonnie Meyer and Mary De Paola of Columbus Ohio, Brenda Doneth of Florida, Beverly (John) McSauby of Traverse City and Barbara (Matthew) VanderMale of Holland and many nieces and nephews.
A public graveside ceremony will be held 10:00am, Monday June 15, at Gibson Cemetery, 6487 138th Avenue, Holland, Laketown Township with Pastor Joe Coffman presiding. Please bring a chair if you wish.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors Project - 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256
To sign an online register book or to leave a memory please visit, www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Professional service entrusted to the Mulder Chapel.
Randy was born in Holland, Michigan on June 9, 1960. He was a kind and compassionate man who truly loved the Lord, which also gave him a love for people. He worked in and supported the ministry his entire life. Randy was disciplined in all that he did, whether that was fitness, studying the word of God or teaching it; he was fully committed. Most recently, Mr. DePree owned and operated R&B Landscape providing the community with quality service. Randy and Bettye loved traveling and vacationing in the southwest states. Together, they enjoyed many national parks, cruises and major league baseball stadiums. At every ball park they visited, Randy would either catch a ball or buy one in the gift shop as a memento. Aside from baseball, he also enjoyed listening to music, playing guitar, golf, soccer, cycling and in years past he competed in triathlons.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Mary DePree and an infant sister, Paulette. Randy is also survived by his siblings, Wayne (Karen) DePree of Battle Creek, Mark DePree of Grand Rapids, Dan (Mary) DePree of Holland, Kathy (Rusty) Radloff of Fennville; parents in-law, Bob and Barbara Knaack of Holland; brothers in-law, Bob (Coral) Knaack of Hamilton and Bernie (Nancy) Knaack of Florida; sisters in-law, Bonnie Meyer and Mary De Paola of Columbus Ohio, Brenda Doneth of Florida, Beverly (John) McSauby of Traverse City and Barbara (Matthew) VanderMale of Holland and many nieces and nephews.
A public graveside ceremony will be held 10:00am, Monday June 15, at Gibson Cemetery, 6487 138th Avenue, Holland, Laketown Township with Pastor Joe Coffman presiding. Please bring a chair if you wish.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors Project - 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256
To sign an online register book or to leave a memory please visit, www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Professional service entrusted to the Mulder Chapel.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 13, 2020.