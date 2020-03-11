|
Randy Lubbers, age 58, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Jerrold and Louise Lubbers; and brother, Ronald Lubbers. He is survived by wife, Kathy Lubbers (Van Dusen); children Mark (Heather) Lubbers, Jeremy (Hillary) Lubbers, and Heather Kujath; grandchildren Penne and Judah Kujath, Aubreigh and Ellie Lubbers; step-mom, Beverly Lubbers; sibling, Sandy (Mark) Zingle; in-laws Tom (Candy) VanDusen, Jan (Tim) Evans, and Brian (Michelle) VanDusen; his beloved dogs Nikki and Nelli; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Randy was a long-time member of Newhall Community Church. His faith and family were the most important parts of his life. He spent 30 plus years working for Nichols Paper, who ultimately became his second family. He loved to grill and had a passion for any U of M sports.
Visitation will be held from 4 - 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Newhall Community Church, 3746 Byron Center Ave. SW, Wyoming, MI 49509. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Newhall Community Church, with visitation from 10 - 10:45 a.m. prior to service. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Randy, contributions may be made to Focus on the Family, WCSG, or Kindred Hospice. The family welcomes memories and messages in their guest book online at www.cookcares.com.
