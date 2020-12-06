1/1
Ray Barrett
Ray Barrett, 85, of Vero Beach, passed away peacefully after a short illness on November 23, 2020. He was born in Grant, Kentucky on May 10, 1935 to the late James and Martha Barrett. He moved to Holland, Michigan in 1952, and then later in life moved to Vero Beach, Florida.
He was a master plumber and owner of Barrett Plumbing.
He is survived by his wife Mary Schippers of 67 years, daughter Linda (Mike) Huizenga of Holland and son Jack (Rhonda) Barrett of Norton Shores, Michigan. Also survived by two sons-in-law, Jack Gebben and Jon Ditmar; two sisters, Linda James and Tressa Thacker; two sisters-in-law, Florence Barrett and Joyce Barrett; 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his children, Kathy, Patti, and Michael.
He was a member of Community Church of Vero Beach. Donations in his memory can be made to the church.
Arrangements by Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home and Crematory.
A celebration of life will be held in Holland, Michigan at a later date.
R

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 6, 2020.
