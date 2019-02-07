Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 392-2348
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Dams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Dams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond Dams Obituary
Raymond Dams, age 90, of Holland, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at his home, under Hospice care.
Ray was born in Olive Township to Dick and Jennie (Veldheer) Dams. He graduated from Holland High School and retired from H.E. Morris Company after many years of employment. Ray was a member of Beechwood Church and served in the United States Army after WWII.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty in 2014, a granddaughter, Tonya Rose Dams, and sisters Ethel Ende and Marjorie Vanden Brand.
Surviving are his children, Linda Sue and Calvin Veneberg of West Olive, Dean Allen and Deb Dams of Holland, and Kevin Lee and Kathy Dams of Holland; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, Nicholas and Brooke Veneberg (Leah, Andon, and Hudson), Sarah Veneberg, Heidi Veneberg, Cory Dams (Theodore and Raleigh), Travis Dams, and Brandon Dams; brothers, Gordon and Joan Dams of Holland, and Eugene and Shirley Dams of Holland; sister-in-law, Carol Scheerhooren of Holland; several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Funeral services will be 1 pm Monday (February 11) at Beechwood Church, 895 Ottawa Beach Road, with the Rev. Jim Lankheet officiating.
Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be 3-5 pm Sunday (February 10) at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Aveune.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.