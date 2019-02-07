|
|
Raymond Dams, age 90, of Holland, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at his home, under Hospice care.
Ray was born in Olive Township to Dick and Jennie (Veldheer) Dams. He graduated from Holland High School and retired from H.E. Morris Company after many years of employment. Ray was a member of Beechwood Church and served in the United States Army after WWII.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty in 2014, a granddaughter, Tonya Rose Dams, and sisters Ethel Ende and Marjorie Vanden Brand.
Surviving are his children, Linda Sue and Calvin Veneberg of West Olive, Dean Allen and Deb Dams of Holland, and Kevin Lee and Kathy Dams of Holland; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, Nicholas and Brooke Veneberg (Leah, Andon, and Hudson), Sarah Veneberg, Heidi Veneberg, Cory Dams (Theodore and Raleigh), Travis Dams, and Brandon Dams; brothers, Gordon and Joan Dams of Holland, and Eugene and Shirley Dams of Holland; sister-in-law, Carol Scheerhooren of Holland; several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Funeral services will be 1 pm Monday (February 11) at Beechwood Church, 895 Ottawa Beach Road, with the Rev. Jim Lankheet officiating.
Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be 3-5 pm Sunday (February 10) at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Aveune.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 7, 2019