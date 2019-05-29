|
Raymond DeLange, age 86, passed away on May 25, 2019.
Raymond was a member of Christ Memorial Church, former member of Heritage CRC in Bryon Center. He was a contractor, construction business owner, and hobby farmer for many years.
Raymond was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna and grandson, Aaron.
He is survived by his wife, Carol DeLange; sons, Steve DeLange and Jodie Gulch, Jon and Jodi DeLange, Don and Laura DeLange, Alex DeLange, Jonathan and Karri DeLange, Benjamin and Kerri DeLange, Ron and Tina Latta; 22 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family is 1:00-3:00 and 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday, May 31 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State. St. Zeeland, MI 49464.
Funeral services are at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Christ Memorial Church, 595 Graafschap Rd. Holland, MI 49423, with Rev. William Brownson officiating, please use Chapel entrances D and E.
Memorial contributions may be given in Raymond's honor to Christ Memorial Church or Heritage CRC in Byron Center.
www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 29, 2019