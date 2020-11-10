Raymond (Tony) Kiekintveld, age 91, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.
Better known as Tony, he was born on Jan. 2, 1929 and lived in the Holland area all his life. He graduated from Holland High School in 1947. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerrit and Rena, his first wife, Hazel Ann Kroll and grandson, Kyle Kiekintveld, brothers, Jim, Don, Gord, and sister Gladys Jekel, brother-in-law, Donald Wierda and sisters-in-law: Ang and Harvey Geerlings, Marcia Wierda. Tony retired from West Michigan Uniform in 1991. Before working at West Michigan Uniform, Tony worked at Canteen Service.
Tony loved to travel and enjoyed camping. He visited 49 states only missing Oregon. He enjoyed walking and was very proud of walking the Mackinaw Bridge for 58 years. His last walk was in 2016 with the last few years with the help of a wheelchair when his health would not allow it.
Tony spent the last 16 months at Medilodge of Holland and the Kiekintveld family would like to thank the Medilodge staff for their loving care.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Hazel R. (Wierda) Kiekintveld. Four sons, Rick and Nancy from Grandville, Rex and Mary, Scott and Sally, Brad and Tricia, all from Holland and one daughter, Sara and Keith Vereeke from Zeeland, their grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Joel and Stacey (Naomi, Emma, Sydney), Eric and Krissi(Joshua, Brianna), Rachel and Chris(Jonathan, Vincent, Taylor, Alexa) Jessica and Cory(Ava, Ivy), Emily and Dave(Andrew, Lydia, Maya), David(Ella, Claire, Alex, Georgia), Lisa and Jeremy(Evan, Ayana, Isaac, Arie), Ryan and Ashley(Hadley, Lauren, Everett), Aaron and April(Camden, Evianna), Austin, Bethany, Cailey, Nathan, sister-in-law Betty Wierda, brothers-in-law:Ted(Gladys) Wierda, Warren(Norma) Wierda, Ken(Barb) Wierda, many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A private celebration of Tony's life will be on Saturday, Nov.14 at 12:00 noon. You can watch livestream http://www.noordelooscrc.org/resources/stream.cfm
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd, Holland MI 49423, or The Christian Reformed Conference Grounds, 12253 Lakeshore Drive, Grand Haven MI 49417. Arrangements by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th Street, Holland MI 49423.www.langelandsterenberg.com