Raymond H. Reidsma, 97 of Holland went home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 30, 2019.
He was born, raised, and lived in Holland. Ray joined the US Navy during WWII. He worked as a CPA for the City of Holland and the BPW and made many friends in the community when he operated the Holland Municipal Employees Credit Union, owned and operated Central Motors jointly with his son. He was a gracious, kind, generous and loving man who lived a life of example to his family and those who were blessed to know him. Ray loved the Lord and attended Parkside Bible Church. He enjoyed singing hymns in a local men's chorus.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents Christian and Henrietta Reidsma, James and Verne Ossewarde, wife Katherine Ossewarde Reidsma, son James Michael Reidsma, sister in law Betty Ossewarde, seven brothers and sisters.
Ray is survived by his sister Donna, brother in law Eddie, daughter in law, Nancy Reidsma, Grandchildren, Rachel (Preston) DeRidder, Becky (Greg) Quist, Angela (Derick) Stegenga, Travis (Johnna) Staat, and 6 Great Grandchildren, Meagan, Hailey, Maddisen, Colin, Mia and Evan Michael.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 3 at 4:00 pm at Parkside Bible Church-14461 James St, Holland. The family will receive visitors from 3:00-4:00 pm prior to the service. Burial will be in Ada cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Parkside Bible Church or the local Lions Club. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 1, 2019