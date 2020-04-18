|
|
Raymond Schrotenboer, age 94 of Hamilton made a glorious entrance into God's Kingdom Thursday, April 16, 2020.
He is survived by his children: Shari and Berne Nykamp, Jan Eding, Ray and Sue Schrotenboer and Mary and Doug Dykstra; grandchildren: BJ (Sue) Nykamp, Scott (Tracy) Nykamp, Heidi (Dave) Michalak, Jennifer (Shawn) Gormley, Chad (Jennifer) Eding, Jason (Krista) Schrotenboer,
Brian (Michelle) Schrotenboer, Ross (MaKenzie) Dykstra, Amy (Mitch) Scholten, Ryan (Lila) Dykstra and 23 great grandchildren and his sister-in-law Phyllis Schrotenboer.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife Jerene in 2017 and his great granddaughters: Myla Scholten and Brooke and Alexcyn Schrotenboer. Ray proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII. He was employed at Prince Machine and was a member of Niekerk Christian Reformed Church. Ray volunteered at World Renew (formerly CRWRC), Forgotten Man Ministries and Prison Fellowship.
Live streaming of Ray's celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020 at https://www.facebook.com/Langeland-Sterenberg-Funeral-Homes. Interment will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to World Renew and Niekerk Christian Reformed Church. www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 18, 2020