Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
https://www.facebook.com/Langeland-Sterenberg-Funeral-Homes
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Schrotenboer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Schrotenboer


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Schrotenboer Obituary
Raymond Schrotenboer, age 94 of Hamilton made a glorious entrance into God's Kingdom Thursday, April 16, 2020.
He is survived by his children: Shari and Berne Nykamp, Jan Eding, Ray and Sue Schrotenboer and Mary and Doug Dykstra; grandchildren: BJ (Sue) Nykamp, Scott (Tracy) Nykamp, Heidi (Dave) Michalak, Jennifer (Shawn) Gormley, Chad (Jennifer) Eding, Jason (Krista) Schrotenboer,
Brian (Michelle) Schrotenboer, Ross (MaKenzie) Dykstra, Amy (Mitch) Scholten, Ryan (Lila) Dykstra and 23 great grandchildren and his sister-in-law Phyllis Schrotenboer.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife Jerene in 2017 and his great granddaughters: Myla Scholten and Brooke and Alexcyn Schrotenboer. Ray proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII. He was employed at Prince Machine and was a member of Niekerk Christian Reformed Church. Ray volunteered at World Renew (formerly CRWRC), Forgotten Man Ministries and Prison Fellowship.
Live streaming of Ray's celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020 at https://www.facebook.com/Langeland-Sterenberg-Funeral-Homes. Interment will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to World Renew and Niekerk Christian Reformed Church. www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -